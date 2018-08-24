Image copyright Google Image caption Oliver Road is one of the areas affected by anti-social behaviour

In a park in Newport a man was threatened after witnessing a drug deal, while "white powder" has been spotted being sold out of car windows.

In recent months residents have reported a spate of drug offences to the police in Lliswerry.

Now the community are fighting back and trying to take back control of Black Ash Park from the dealers.

They will hold a celebratory event on Friday, with sports and storytelling in a bid to build community spirit.

In the last four months 49 calls have been made to Gwent Police by residents concerned about anti-social behaviour in the area - the majority of which were about drugs and drug dealing.

These include "white powder" sold out of car windows, men "driving dangerously while smoking spliffs" and a member of the public threatened by a man dealing in the park.

A Gwent Police spokesman said a number of suspects had been identified and arrested while cars had been seized and destroyed.

The "reclaim the park" event will feature a storytelling group, chances to try different sports and a visit from Newport County footballers.

"This will be a great opportunity to bring the community together for a family fun packed day, and to find out what is going on for the people of Lliswerry," said Hayley Griffiths of the Friends of Lysaght group.