PC Paul Evans to stand trial accused of assaulting boy
- 22 August 2018
A police officer accused of assaulting a teenage boy in Bridgend is due to stand trial in October.
PC Paul Evans, of South Wales Police, pleaded not guilty at Cardiff Magistrates' Court to assaulting the 14-year-old boy.
The offence is alleged to have taken place inside a house in January.
Mr Evans, a police officer of 21 years who lives in Bridgend, was granted bail. The two-day trial is due to start on 16 October.