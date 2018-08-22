Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A top-end Lamborghini Huracán costs just less than £200,000

A Welsh tourist has been arrested as he tried to leave Dubai in a dispute over £36,000 in speeding fines he racked up in a rented Lamborghini.

Farah Hashi, 25, from Newport, was clocked at speeds of up to 150mph (240 km/h) in the £155,000 supercar.

His brother, Adman, 50, said a deal had been struck to repay about £30,000 - raised by family and friends.

But when Mr Hashi went to fly home, he was arrested as court proceedings had been opened against him, he added.

Mr Hashi hired the Lamborghini Huracán from Saeed Ali Rent a Car on 7 August while visiting friends in Dubai.

In four hours, he triggered every speed camera on the Sheikh Zayed Road - the total cost of the fines was 175,000 dirhams (£36,000).

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Farah Hashi was visiting friends in Dubai when he was caught speeding

Saeed Ali Rent a Car said Mr Hashi left his passport with them as a guarantee, but his brother said the firm seized it after he had driven the car.

After agreeing the deal to repay the fines, Mr Hashi had his passport returned to him and made his way to the airport to fly home.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Farah Hashi was caught speeding on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road

"Unbeknown to us, when they were returning the passport, they opened a case in the Dubai courts for vehicle damage and vehicle rental," Adman Hashi told BBC Radio Wales.

"Farah, unbeknown to him, going to the airport after he got his passport, paid the ticket, was told there was a case against him, his passport was taken and he was thrown into jail.

"He was there for the first two days in the jail... now he's under house arrest in his hotel.

"I don't think it will be a problem. Dubai courts do listen. I believe they have opened this case unlawfully."

The BBC has asked the Foreign Office for a comment.