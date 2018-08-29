Wales

Your Pictures in Wales: 22-28 August

  • 29 August 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales.

Image copyright Ashley Williams
Image caption The River Tawe, as it runs towards Swansea, taken by Ashley Williams
Image copyright Greg Mape
Image caption What appears to be a waste pipe at Pensarn Beach, Abergele, captured the attention of Greg Mape
Image copyright Peter Jenkins
Image caption Streets come alive with colour during the Pride Cymru parade through Cardiff
Image copyright Mark Rudman
Image caption A picture postcard shot of Black Rock Beach, Gwynedd, taken by Mark Rudman
Image copyright Alan Jones
Image caption The sun sets at Llanfairfechan seafront, Conwy county in this shot by Alan Jones
Image copyright Bonnie Hall
Image caption Gazing out: Bonnie Hall took this shot at Strumble Head, Pembrokeshire
Image copyright Leon Marshall
Image caption Leon Marshall took this shot of a waterfall at Glynneath
Image copyright Samantha Hogg
Image caption Samantha Hogg sent us this picture of rocks balanced on drift wood at Freshwater West beach in Pembrokeshire
Image copyright Carolin Hughes
Image caption This red kite was swooping in for his lunch at the feeding station in Llanddeusant, Carmarthenshire when Carolin Hughes took this picture
Image copyright Mike Wakelyn
Image caption Mike Wakelyn took this shot of a golden sunset over Aberavon beach

Related Topics

More on this story