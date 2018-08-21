Image copyright Gwenllian Carr Image caption Six fire crews were needed to stop the fire spreading

A large cannabis farm has been discovered following a blaze in Caernarfon.

Police and firefighters found the plants while they investigated a major fire in Pool Street on Monday.

The main electrical supply board was found to have caused the fire to the property, which comprised a mobile phone shop and two upstairs flats.

No-one was injured but shops and flats had to be evacuated on one of the main streets in the town centre.

A North Wales Police statement said: "Following a joint investigation (with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service) we can confirm that we are aware of a large cannabis cultivation in residential flats in the location.

"The fire investigation has confirmed that the cause of the fire was electrical involving the main incoming electrical supply board."

Businesses and shops lost a full day of trading after firefighters were called to Pool Street just before 09:00.