Police are hunting a van driver after pensioner was injured in a hit and run in Carmarthen.

Officers said the 75-year-old man was hit by a Mercedes Sprinter at around 14:35 BST on the junction between Nash Avenue and Dolgwilli Road.

The colour and registration of the vehicle are not known, but detectives said the elderly pedestrian is in a stable condition.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

A Dyfed Powys Police spokeswoman said: "The road has been closed between the two roundabouts and is likely to be closed for some time."