Image copyright Wrexham council Image caption Four steel containers are to be located on Holt Road

Homeless people in Wrexham are to be housed in specially built containers over Christmas and New Year.

Plans are going ahead for four shipping containers to be used to ease the plight of men and women sleeping rough over the festive period.

The town has the second highest number of rough sleepers in Wales, recent figures show.

A spokesman for Wrexham council said: "The containers will not be used as long-term accommodation."

Planning permission for the units to be sited on Holt Road, close to the town centre, have been approved.

The project will be run in partnership with Clwyd Alyn Housing Association.

Image copyright Wrexham council Image caption One container will only be used during activation of the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP).

It follows similar projects in both Cardiff and Newport.

Three containers will be used as regular accommodation, with facilities including a kitchen, double bedroom, sitting area and shower, with a fourth unit available during adverse weather.

The number of rough sleepers has risen in Wales, according to the latest Welsh government figures released in February. Wrexham was found to have more rough sleepers than Swansea and Newport combined.

A spokesman for Wrexham County Borough Council said: "The modular homes, which will provide medium-term living space for homeless individuals in need of stable accommodation, are due to be delivered in December.

"Those staying will be able to apply for accommodation on a strict, licensed basis, and will engage with services as a way of making themselves ready for longer-term tenancies elsewhere."

The Welsh government is investing £20m to tackle homelessness over the next two years and First Minister Carwyn Jones has announced an extra £10m in 2019-20 to support work to end youth homelessness in Wales.