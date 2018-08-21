Image copyright Jonathan Billinger/Geograph Image caption The crossing is controlled by warning lights but not barriers

A taxi driver who drove into a moving passenger train has avoided a driving ban.

Brian Mazey, 45, of Saundersfoot, misjudged the speed of the train at a crossing in Pembrokeshire and struck the rear wheels of the carriage, which had 17 passengers on board.

Mazey was fined after he admitted careless driving on 30 April last year.

Judge Peter Heywood told him at Swansea Crown Court: "You should have seen it, given the size of it."

Mazey drove his Vauxhall taxi into the 20:37 train from Whitland to Pembroke Dock at the crossing at Beavers Hill near Manorbier.

He denied dangerous driving but admitted the lesser charge.

Tom Scapens, prosecuting, told the court the plea was acceptable because the train driver now lived in Portugal and the only other eye witness was a 12 year-old boy.

Mazey had six penalty points added to his licence, was fined £500 and ordered to pay £250 in prosecution costs plus a court surcharge.

'Jolt'

Train driver Mark Williows had seen the headlights of Mazey's approaching car but assumed it would stop.

He then felt a jolt and stopped to see Mazey trying to reverse away from the train.

Mr Scapens said no-one was injured and the train was undamaged. However, a bus was laid on to take passengers to their destinations and services were disrupted for two days.