Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Martyn Madden in action for Llanelli during a Heineken Cup tie with Leicester Tigers in 2001

Police are investigating claims that a rugby club chairman posted a racist message in a group chat about an ex-Wales international.

Martyn Madden claims Andrew Tellem of Bridgend Athletic RFC sent an emoji of a gorilla to the first team WhatsApp group during a conversation.

The former Llanelli prop, 44, said "any racist remark in this day and age is not a joke".

Mr Tellem has declined to comment, the club is also investigating.

The front-row, who made five appearances for Wales, said he was shown the "upsetting" message by his stepson who plays for the club and is a member of the group.

It was posted more than a week ago in a conversation that mentioned Mr Madden.

"It is shocking because I thought racism was out of the game", he added.

Image caption Martyn Madden said he had been contacted by former players on social media about the incident

Mr Madden said he confronted Mr Tellem at the club and claims he confirmed the message was about him.

He complained in writing to the club the following day in the hope it would take action over the alleged incident but says its response has been "unacceptable".

"I've not even had an apology from the individual or the club", he added.

Mr Madden said he knew Mr Tellem due to his past involvement with the club's youth set-up and they had been on quite good terms in the past.

In a statement, Bridgend Athletic RFC said it had received a complaint from Mr Madden which it would investigate and "deal with appropriately as quickly as it can".

"The club has been told that Mr Madden has also complained to the police and to the Welsh Rugby Union," it said.

"It would therefore be inappropriate for the club to add anything further at this stage save to say that if either or both of these organisations conduct their own investigations, the club will cooperate and assist in every way it can."

South Wales Police confirmed it was investigating an incident reported on 15 August "relating to offensive material being published".

A spokesman said "anyone with any information which could assist officers can call 101."

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said it had been made aware of the police investigation.

"We will await the outcome of that and of an internal club investigation before deciding if any further action needs to take place," it said.

"There is no place in Welsh rugby for racism of any kind."