Wales

Woman's body found in Ferndale woods

  • 21 August 2018
A wooded area Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman's body was found in woodland near Tegfan, Ferndale, police said

A woman's body has been found in an area of woodland, police said.

The body was discovered in woods near Tegfan, Ferndale, in Rhondda Cynon Taff on Monday afternoon.

South Wales Police said it is investigating and treating the "sudden death" as "unexplained".

A police spokesperson said: "The woman has not yet been identified and the death is currently unexplained. An investigation is ongoing."

