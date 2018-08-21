Woman's body found in Ferndale woods
A woman's body has been found in an area of woodland, police said.
The body was discovered in woods near Tegfan, Ferndale, in Rhondda Cynon Taff on Monday afternoon.
South Wales Police said it is investigating and treating the "sudden death" as "unexplained".
A police spokesperson said: "The woman has not yet been identified and the death is currently unexplained. An investigation is ongoing."