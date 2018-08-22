Ex-Plaid Cymru AM Simon Thomas re-bailed over indecent images inquiry
- 22 August 2018
A police inquiry into a former Plaid Cymru AM for alleged possession of indecent images is to continue.
Simon Thomas quit the Senedd and his party after being arrested in July.
The 54-year-old married father of two had been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Dyfed-Powys Police said on Wednesday: "The individual from Aberystwyth who was arrested on suspicion of possessing incident images in July 2018 has been re-bailed for a further 28 days."