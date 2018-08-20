Image caption At its height the fire was tackled by 60 firefighters

An inquiry is needed to find out why it took more than 40 days to put out a mountain fire, a councillor has said.

The blaze at Llantysilio, Denbighshire, broke out on 11 July and at its height was tackled by 60 firefighters.

Merfyn Parry, who represents Llandyrnog, said he wanted North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Natural Resources Wales and Denbighshire County Council to explain how the incident was dealt with.

All three have been asked to comment.

Local businesses were affected while the Horseshoe Pass, a popular visitor spot, was closed on many of the days the fire burnt.

Image copyright Emma Howe Image caption The fire had been burning underground and flared up for a second time

Mr Parry said: "It shouldn't have been allowed to get out of hand in this way and we want to know why. Local people feel they were not properly informed."

He has now made a formal request for the issue to be called in for scrutiny by the council.

Mr Parry is due to attend a meeting with farmers from the area on Monday night to discuss their concerns over the handling of the fire.