A woman has died in a crash between three cars on a road in Gwynedd.

The collision happened at about 11:00 BST on Monday on the B4405 at Tal-y-llyn, near Tywyn.

The woman was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa which crashed with a Ford Focus and a Land Rover Defender, which was towing a trailer.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Vauxhall was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses.