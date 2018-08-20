Image copyright Google Image caption The playgroup is based in the ground of Connah's Quay high school

Children are being placed at "unnecessary risk" of harm and infection at a playgroup in Flintshire.

Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) found pre-school children were able to access potentially harmful equipment at the Kelsterton Playgroup in Connah's Quay.

Toddlers were also found to be at risk of infection because of a lack of nappy changing facilities. The playgroup has been issued a non-compliance notice.

A supervisor said steps have been taken to address the issues.

A CIW report said it found "several hazards", including children being able to access a football team's treatment room, and a locked fire escape. The toddlers were also able to get belongings from their bags without supervision.

'They are happy'

There was also a lack of cleaning equipment, the report noted. Nappies were changed in the main playroom, and tables cleaned with baby wipes rather than antibacterial spray.

Inspectors added: "The impact on children using the service is that they are being placed at risk of potential harm, which may impact on their safety and well being."

In response to the concerns, the playgroup's supervisor Karen Dix said: "In terms of what was raised, we had actually brought most things into force by the next day.

"We've sent all the photographic evidence and paperwork to them and they are quite happy with it."