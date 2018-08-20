Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption The Drinker

A bronze statue of an elf worth £15,000 has been stolen from the grounds of a country house in Powys.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the figure was taken from the grounds of the house, near Crickhowell, between 10:00 BST and 20:00 on Thursday.

The statue, known as The Drinker, was made by British sculptor David Goode and measures about 3ft 11in (120cm) in height.

Police are appealing for information into the theft.