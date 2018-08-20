Image copyright Gwenllian Carr

One of the main shopping streets in Caernarfon town centre has been closed due to fire.

Firefighters were called to the basement of a building on Pool Street just before 09:00.

The building, used for commercial premises and accommodation, has been evacuated and there are currently no reports of casualties.

Six fire crews are tackling the blaze and have managed to stop the blaze spreading to adjoining properties.

Skip Twitter post by @NorthWalesFire Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in Pool St, Caernarfon. We would be grateful if people could stay away from the area. Thank you for your cooperation #caernarfon — North Wales Fire (@NorthWalesFire) August 20, 2018 Report

One witness, who owns a nearby jewellery shop, said the incident was affecting businesses.

"Quite a number of people have had to leave their shops and other premises and [police] have cordoned off the street a little further away from me," she said.

"There's a lot of activity, but we have no customers."