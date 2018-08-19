Image copyright Mold Town Council Image caption A new statue with stronger metal is now being made by a blacksmith in Alltami

A teenager has been charged with damaging a metal statue commemorating soldiers who have died in war.

The statue, which stood in Daniel Owen Square in Mold, Flintshire, was damaged twice in one week last month.

It was left bent and scratched on 25 July, then damaged again and left in some bushes a few days later.

North Wales Police tweeted: "This morning a 14-year-old youth was charged with damaging the silent soldier memorial on 30 July."

Two of the silhouette statues had been erected in the town as part of the Royal British Legion's There But Not There campaign.