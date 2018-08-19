Image copyright Google

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car in Denbighshire.

The man died at the scene of the crash on the A543 in Bylchau, Denbigh, at about 15:45 BST on Saturday, North Wales Police said.

Officers said the motorcyclist was not from north Wales and they had now contacted his next of kin.

They appealed for anyone with information about the crash, involving a Honda CBR 600 motorcycle and a silver Peugeot 206, to contact them.