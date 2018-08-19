Pedestrian 'seriously injured' after being hit by car
- 19 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian has been seriously hurt after being hit by a car.
North Wales Police said the crash happened on the A4244 in Efail Castell, Pentir, Gwynedd, shortly before 23:00 BST on Saturday.
It involved a black VW Golf Plus and the injured man was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, where he has remained.
The road was closed for about two hours and police have appealed for witnesses to call 101.