Image copyright Horizon Image caption Wylfa Newydd would operate for 60 years if a permit is granted for its operation

Anglesey should be "at the forefront" of 21st Century low-carbon energy production, it has been claimed.

Ynys Mon MP Albert Owen has launched a booklet highlighting how the island could play "a vital and pivotal role" in a low carbon future.

Upcoming projects on Anglesey include Wyfla Newydd nuclear plant and Morlais Marine Energy off the coast.

He said it was a chance to show off the island's "potential" as an energy producer in the UK.