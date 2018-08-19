Island's vital and pivotal energy role, says MP Albert Owen
- 19 August 2018
Anglesey should be "at the forefront" of 21st Century low-carbon energy production, it has been claimed.
Ynys Mon MP Albert Owen has launched a booklet highlighting how the island could play "a vital and pivotal role" in a low carbon future.
Upcoming projects on Anglesey include Wyfla Newydd nuclear plant and Morlais Marine Energy off the coast.
He said it was a chance to show off the island's "potential" as an energy producer in the UK.