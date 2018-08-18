Image copyright Google

A woman died and three others were injured in a two-car crash on Anglesey.

A blue Ford Fusion and a white Ford Focus collided just after 15:30 BST on the A4080 near Brynsiencyn.

The driver of the Fusion was pronounced dead at the scene and an 11-year-old child in her car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The man driving the Focus was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with serious injuries and his female passenger had minor injuries.

His condition is not said to be life-threatening.

The fire service said they had to cut two people free from the wreckage and North Wales Police said the road remained closed on Saturday night.