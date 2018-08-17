Image copyright Geograph/Mike Graham Image caption The woman was climbing near Linney Head cliffs

A woman has been injured after falling on an 80ft (24.3m) cliff while climbing in Pembrokeshire.

Coastguards were called after the fall near Linney Head at Castlemartin at about 16:00 BST on Friday.

Three coastguard rescue teams and paramedics took part in the rescue operation, which lasted two-and-a-half hours.

The woman suffered leg injuries and is being treated at Withybush Hospital, emergency services said.