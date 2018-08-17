Woman injured in Pembrokeshire cliff climb fall
- 17 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been injured after falling on an 80ft (24.3m) cliff while climbing in Pembrokeshire.
Coastguards were called after the fall near Linney Head at Castlemartin at about 16:00 BST on Friday.
Three coastguard rescue teams and paramedics took part in the rescue operation, which lasted two-and-a-half hours.
The woman suffered leg injuries and is being treated at Withybush Hospital, emergency services said.