Three plead not guilty to Swansea murder
- 17 August 2018
Two men and a woman have denied murdering a 67-year-old man in Swansea.
Jonathan Donne, 41, Gemma Owens, 31, and Simon Cairns, 45, pleaded not guilty to the murder of John "Jack" Williamson on Friday at Swansea Crown Court.
The body of Mr Williams was discovered at his home on Pentrechwyth Road in the Bon-y-Maen area of the city on 31 March.
All three defendants were remanded in custody until a trial in October.