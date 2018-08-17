Image caption Richard O'Neill has been jailed for 22 months

A man who exposed himself and bit passers-by after being filmed drink-driving on a beach has been jailed.

Richard O'Neill, 39, admitted causing actual bodily harm, five common assaults, affray, dangerous driving, drink-driving and indecent exposure.

O'Neill, of Wrexham, became abusive when he realised he was being filmed driving on Black Rock Sands, near Porthmadog, Gwynedd.

At Caernarfon Crown Court, he was jailed for 22 months.

Judge Timothy Petts said the "display of drunken behaviour on a public beach where people were enjoying their summer holidays" was "completely unnecessary".

Ashamed

O'Neill was also banned from driving for four years and eleven months and placed on the sex offenders register for seven years.

The forklift operator was driving a car at 30mph along the beach on July 25 when he noticed people were filming him.

O'Neill became abusive and exposed himself, then had to be restrained but bit a beach worker, the court heard.

Two women, who were also bitten by O'Neill, had to undergo medical checks after the crime spree, the court was told.

A defence barrister said the indecent exposure was out of character and O'Neill was ashamed.