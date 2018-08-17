Woman 'critical' as man arrested for Cardiff crash
17 August 2018
A man has been arrested after a car crash in Cardiff which left a woman in a critical condition.
Cyncoed Road was closed after a crash between a yellow Hyundai and a black Volvo at 8:20 BST on Friday.
Two women were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where one remains in a critical condition.
A 39-year-old man from Llanedeyrn, the driver of one of the cars, has been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
We are currently dealing with an RTC on Cyncoed Road, Cyncoed. Road closure in place between Rannoch Drive and Celyn Avenue. Please find alternative route. Thanks for your cooperation whilst we deal with this incident ^BD pic.twitter.com/6G1Ut79hpN— SW Police Cardiff (@swpcardiff) August 17, 2018
