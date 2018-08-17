Image copyright Rock the Park Music Festival Image caption Up to 15,000 music fans are expected at the festival this weekend

People who buy stolen wristbands for a north Wales music festival will not be allowed in, organisers have warned.

The warning comes after a box of wristbands for Wrexham's Rock the Park festival was stolen from the back of a pickup truck off Borras Hall Lane.

Police are investigating and said they have already recovered about 50 of the stolen items.

Now in its second year, up to 15,000 people are expected to attend from Friday to Sunday.

The wristbands - intended to give genuine ticket holders the ability to come and go from the festival - were stolen on Thursday.

Sam Foulkes, from organiser Cyclone Events, said: "All the wristbands are coded so we've been able to cancel them, but our concern is the thieves may try to sell them to people who unwittingly think it will allow them into the festival."

North Wales Police are appealing for information about the theft.