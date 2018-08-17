Image copyright Emma Howe Image caption The fire had been burning underground and flared up again earlier this month

A mountain blaze that burned for more than 40 days is finally out, firefighters have said.

The fire broke out at Llantysilio, Denbighshire, on 11 July and at its height 60 officers were tackling it.

Ten days ago, the authorities were confident it was "predominantly out", but it flared up again after burning underground.

Now, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service's Stuart Millington has said staff should finally leave the scene.

"We will leave the incident open and visit periodically throughout the weekend to make sure there is no possibility of re-ignition or the fire coming back from underground," he said.

The blaze had led to the nearby Horseshoe Pass being closed on a number of occasions as firefighters dealt with it.

It was one of a number of major grass fires burning around Wales over the summer, including another at Twmbarlwm in Caerphilly county.