Welsh tourist can leave Dubai after £36k speeding fines
A Welsh tourist has been allowed to return home from Dubai after settling £36,000 in speeding fines.
Farah Hashi, 25, had his passport seized by a hire car firm after setting off dozens of speed cameras in a rented £160,000 Lamborghini.
The firm said it would not give him his documents until he paid the fines.
But police officers have helped Mr Hashi come to an agreement with the firm meaning he will now pay £26,000.
Mr Hashi, from Newport, hired the luxury supercar from Saeed Ali Rent a Car on 7 August while visiting friends in Dubai.
In four hours he triggered every speed camera on the Sheikh Zayed Road by driving at up to 150mph (240km/h).
His fines totalled 175,000 dirhams, or £36,000.
Saeed Ali Rent a Car said Mr Hashi left his passport with them as a guarantee, but his brother said the firm seized it after he had driven the car.
Delivery company manager Adman Hashi, 50, said: "They came to his hotel and demanded he hand it over after the speeding ticket came through, and out of fear he gave it to them.
"It is so corrupt. I don't know how they can legally withhold his passport."
He added his brother had not known about Dubai's speeding laws and had been forced to borrow money from a friend to pay for his extended stay.
Mr Hashi's family are planning to launch legal proceedings against the firm when he returns home.
The company said it could not get the Lamborghini back from officials in Dubai until Mr Hashi paid the fine.