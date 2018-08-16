Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Armed police tackled Filip Nowak after he waved a gun in a park

A student triggered a stand-off with armed police after waving a toy gun at people in a busy park.

Police were called to Cwmdonkin Park in Swansea after reports of a man pointing a "machine gun".

Filip Adam Nowak, 25, of Clydach, was given a suspended six-month jail sentence at Swansea Crown Court after admitting carrying an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Speaking after the case Nowak said: "I feel I have been labelled a terrorist."

The drama unfolded when police were called to the Walter Road area of the city on 15 June, following reports of a man pointing a weapon at passers-by.

South Wales Police sent firearm officers who found Nowak at the park, which was packed with children at the time.

Image caption Armed officers ordered Nowak on the ground in the park

They approached him from a distance, instructed him to get to his knees and called out: "Where is the gun?"

They arrested him and recovered his backpack on the ground with a plastic toy gun device resting behind it.

The gun was described as having "MI6 imitation electric sound toy gun" inscribed on it.

Novak, a polish national who was studying graphic design, admitted waving the imitation weapon which he claimed he had found while walking home from university.

'Beggars belief'

Judge Huw Rees described the incident as "foolhardy in the extreme."

He added: "You were seen by a witness and he was so afraid he drove off. That's the effect these incidents have on people.

Image caption Nowak was arrested at the popular city park

"Guns have no place in our society - actual or copy guns. There is a constant need for people to be vigilant.

"There is a heightened state of alert against terror currently in this country and it beggars belief how someone can do something so reckless and pointless and dangerous."

Nowak was given a six-month jail sentence suspended for 12 months.

He was also given a community order and must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

"Blown out of proportion"

Following the conclusion of the case Nowak said: "It was never my intention what people have said online. I feel I have been labelled a terrorist to the public.

"I picked up an accessory but some people saw it and thought I was a threat to the public.

"I feel it has been blown out of proportion.

"I have no intention of being a threat. It was just a big mistake."