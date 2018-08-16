Image caption Fire crews needed to cut the roof of the car off on Broad Street in the Canton area of Cardiff

A woman has been trapped in her car after it was crushed against a tree in a crash which shut a Cardiff street.

Fire crews had to cut the roof off a car following the crash at about 12:30 BST on Thursday, which closed Broad Street in the Canton area of the city.

An air ambulance, doctors and paramedics were also in attendance. The woman's injuries are not yet known.

South Wales Police confirmed the junction between Broad Street, Leckwith Road and Sanatorium Road is closed.

Image caption An air ambulance was called and landed in a nearby park