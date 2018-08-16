Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption Tee Jay Daley brandished an imitation firearm, Kyle Daley had a machete and Myles Konten had a crossbow

A gang of men brandished a gun, crossbow and machete at a dog breeder, telling him "we're coming for you, we're having your dogs", a court heard.

The incident happened a fortnight after two of the gang, armed with axes, clubs and wooden planks, attacked a group of friends in the street.

Several victims were rushed to hospital with serious injuries as a result.

Three gang members pleaded guilty to a number of offences at Cardiff Crown Court.

The attacks happened in the Llanrumney and Trowbridge areas of the city.

Myles Konten, 18, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of violent disorder, possessing an axe and a machete, two counts of wounding and two counts of wounding with intent.

Kyle Daley, 22, from Trowbridge, admitted two counts of violent disorder, possessing a cosh and a crossbow, and causing criminal damage.

Tee Jay Daley, 20, from Llanrumney, admitted violent disorder, possessing an imitation firearm and a machete, criminal damage and aggravated burglary.

David Pugh, prosecuting, said the first incident happened in Countisbury Avenue, Llanrumney, after midnight on 20 May.

A group of friends were attacked with weapons in Countisbury Avenue, Llanrumney on 20 May

He said a group of friends had left a 50th birthday party and were walking down the road to another friend's house when they encountered a gang of youths.

Mr Pugh said the men spoke to a group of young women as they passed, prompting one of the teenagers to run at them shouting: "You're speaking to my girlfriend."

He said other youths ran over, including Konten, armed with an axe, and Kyle Daley, with a cosh.

The youths were caught on CCTV running to a parked car and getting more weapons out of the boot, including golf clubs, a crossbow, and planks of wood with nails sticking out.

Mr Pugh said Konten approached Anthony Davies, then swung the axe at him without warning.

Kyle Daley was jailed for four years and nine months

The court heard the axe struck his hand as he raised his arm to protect himself, then he was knocked to the floor as he was hit with a golf club.

Mr Pugh said: "While he was on the floor he thought he was going to be killed."

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was given stitches for stab wounds to his side and stomach and also had a metal plate inserted in his wrist.

His brother, Christopher Davies, was also wounded as Konten struck him to the leg with an axe. He was treated for a deep wound to his thigh and cuts to his hand.

In a victim impact statement, Christopher Davies said he had been left with a permanent scar.

He said: "My overriding memory of the attack is the sound the hatchet made when it hit my leg. It sounded like a thud. I am reliving the memory of the sound daily."

Tee Jay Daley was sent to a young offender institution for seven years

Paulo Bicho suffered a deep wound just above his hip when Konten struck him with the axe.

And prosecutors said Konten also approached Sebastian Gamechow, waving the weapon and saying: "I'm going to cut your head off."

The court heard the victim put his hand up to protect himself as Konten swung the axe at him and a blow landed on the side of his ribs.

Mr Pugh said: "He heard air being released from his body and saw blood spray from his side."

Konten was heard to swear and say: "You thought this was a joke, hahaha, you're going to die."

Mr Gamechow was treated for an 8cm (3in) wound to his chest and fractured ribs.

The court heard a dog walker shouted at the men to stop and called the police.

The second incident happened on 3 June at about 15:15 BST.

Prosecutors said Tee Jay Daley was driving a Renault Megane with five other men inside and pulled up outside a house in Trowbridge Green.

Planks of wood with nails sticking out of it were used as a weapon

Mr Pugh said Kyle Chapman, a dog breeder, was outside, repairing a fence with a friend and Tee Jay Daley "appeared to pull out a black hand gun".

He said Tee Jay Daley got out of the car and shouted at Mr Chapman, who had a valuable litter of puppies: "We're coming for you. We're having your dogs."

He fired the weapon at the victim, who ran into the house.

Prosecutors said five other men got out of the car, wearing balaclavas and hoods, and armed with knives, axes and planks of wood.

The court heard Tee Jay Daley fired his weapon, thought to be a BB gun, at the house, while Kyle Daley was armed with a crossbow and Konten with a machete.

Mr Pugh said Mr Chapman's father, Paul, went to the front of the house and was confronted by a man armed with what he believed to be a Samurai sword.

A golf club was also used as a weapon by the gang

Prosecutors said that man shouted: "You want to get involved, do you? I will cut you up."

Kyle Daley shouted: "Get away or I will shoot you."

The men then attacked a Renault Clio parked outside the property by stabbing three of the tyres and smashing the back windows.

There was a further incident a few minutes later about a mile away in Bampton Road, where the breeder kept some puppies.

Kyle Daley was seen to pull up outside, revving the engine, before shouting: "People are watching, windows are opening, the police are coming."

Neighbours reported seeing men with their faces covered and Tee Jay Daley was seen holding a machete.

Mr Pugh said: "He entered the property and, shortly afterwards, Tee Jay Daley was seen to come out with a French Bulldog."

The gang attack a Renault Clio outside the dog breeder's house

Byron Broadstock, defending Konten, said his client went into care when he was 14 and was "still a very young man".

He said: "This has had a significant and sobering effect upon him. He recognised the pain and suffering he has caused to those he assaulted."

Judge Eleri Rees ordered a report to assess "dangerousness" in his case and he is due to be sentenced in September.

Ieuan Bennett, for Kyle Daley, said: "He had quite a troubled upbringing."

He said his client was exposed to domestic violence as a child and acted out of "misguided loyalty" to friends in his gang.

He was jailed for four years and nine months.

Owen Williams, for Tee Jay Daley, said his client had enrolled on an anger management course and was "motivated to change."

He was sent to a young offender institution for seven years.

Judge Rees said: "These were two appalling incidents of group violence involving the use of weapons in a public place."