Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It costs about £7m a year to fix sewer blockages, Welsh Water said

People across Wales have been warned to be "especially cautious" about what they flush down the toilet as dry weather has increased the risk of sewer blockages.

Dry periods mean less water enters the sewer system to dilute waste water that is flushed, Welsh Water said.

The company has urged customers to avoid flushing inappropriate items.

It deals with 2,000 reports of sewer blockages per month which cost about £7m a year to resolve, it said.

Steve Wilson, managing director of wastewater services, said: "We would ask [customers] to be especially cautious now as we recover from the prolonged period of dry weather we've experienced."

Around three-quarters of blockages are caused by inappropriate items, often wet wipes, being flushed down the toilet, according to Welsh Water.

Wipes combine with fat, oil and grease washed down sinks to create "fatbergs" which can cause flooding.