Image copyright Paul Glendell Image caption The Woodland Trust says a proposed new stretch of the A55 would threaten Leadbrook Wood, also known as Oakenholt Wood, in Flintshire

Ancient woodlands in Wales are under threat from infrastructure developments, according to the Woodland Trust.

Launching its campaign for volunteer "threat detectors", the trust called for help to stop "precious ancient woodland being destroyed".

It claimed woodlands in Flintshire, the Vale of Glamorgan, Bridgend and Blaenau Gwent were at particular risk.

The Welsh Government said it was taking steps to protect green spaces.

A spokesperson said: "We recently consulted on a new planning policy for Wales, which recognises the importance of ancient and semi-natural woodlands and how they should be afforded additional levels of protection.

"The consultation responses are currently being reviewed and will inform the revised policy, which we expect to publish by the end of the year."

A computer-generated video from the Welsh Government shows the proposed route of the A55

The Woodland Trust said it was currently campaigning to save threatened woodland in four areas of Wales:

Leadbrook Wood, also known as Oakenholt Wood, between Northop and Flint in Flintshire which is believed to have been in place since Roman times, where the Welsh Government has proposed a new stretch of the A55;

In the Vale of Glamorgan where plans have been mooted to build two new access roads to Cardiff Airport;

Brackla wood, near Bridgend, where four new houses have been proposed;

In the Gwent Levels area of Monmouthshire and Newport where a controversial M4 relief road is planned.

The new "threat detectors" will be asked to "look at individual planning applications that might threaten ancient woodland".

Sarah Cooley from the trust said: "We need help to stop precious ancient woodland being destroyed.

"The best way to tackle this issue is with eyes and ears on the ground to alert us when threats arise.

"We know that there are people across Wales who care deeply about this issue and who will want to help."