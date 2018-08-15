Image caption Eifion Lloyd Jones said he was "the last person to disparage any minority groups"

The chairman of the Eisteddfod's governing body has apologised for a second time after he referred to Ugandan people as "savages".

In a statement on Wednesday, Eifion Lloyd Jones said he apologised "fully".

The chairman of the Eisteddfod Court previously said people had "misunderstood" his comments during a ceremony at the Eisteddfod.

But after calls to stand down, Mr Jones said he is "against racism of any kind".

In a ceremony for the Welsh diaspora, Mr Jones said he was unclear whether the "worst savages" lived in Uganda, Rhyl or northern England.

Apologising for a second time on Wednesday, he said: "Last week's Eisteddfod was a celebration of inclusion, diversity and multi-culturalism, all those things are close to my heart.

"I apologise fully and unconditionally for the word I used in the Wales and the World ceremony, and I can reassure everyone that I am against racism of any kind."

Mr Jones previously said he thought calls for him to stand down were a "joke" and the comment was a "playful remark" while talking about the travels of the new president of the Wales and the World body, Iori Roberts.

Marc Phillips, a member of the Eisteddfod Court, said the comments were "worthy of the old British Empire".

Dylan Foster Evans, a member of the Eisteddfod Court, has resigned over the comments.