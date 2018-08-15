Wales

Eisteddfod chairman apologises for 'savages' slur again

  • 15 August 2018
Eifion Lloyd Jones
Image caption Eifion Lloyd Jones said he was "the last person to disparage any minority groups"

The chairman of the Eisteddfod's governing body has apologised for a second time after he referred to Ugandan people as "savages".

In a statement on Wednesday, Eifion Lloyd Jones said he apologised "fully".

The chairman of the Eisteddfod Court previously said people had "misunderstood" his comments during a ceremony at the Eisteddfod.

But after calls to stand down, Mr Jones said he is "against racism of any kind".

In a ceremony for the Welsh diaspora, Mr Jones said he was unclear whether the "worst savages" lived in Uganda, Rhyl or northern England.

Apologising for a second time on Wednesday, he said: "Last week's Eisteddfod was a celebration of inclusion, diversity and multi-culturalism, all those things are close to my heart.

"I apologise fully and unconditionally for the word I used in the Wales and the World ceremony, and I can reassure everyone that I am against racism of any kind."

Mr Jones previously said he thought calls for him to stand down were a "joke" and the comment was a "playful remark" while talking about the travels of the new president of the Wales and the World body, Iori Roberts.

Marc Phillips, a member of the Eisteddfod Court, said the comments were "worthy of the old British Empire".

Dylan Foster Evans, a member of the Eisteddfod Court, has resigned over the comments.

