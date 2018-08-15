A "kind and generous" man who was killed in a crash in Carmarthenshire has been named.

Peter Morgan-Salmon, 64, from Kidwelly, died in a two-car collision on the A484 between Carmarthen and Cwmffwrd at about 06:10 BST on Sunday.

He drove taxis for 25 years and has been described as a "talented artist".

The driver of the Volvo was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

'Devastated'

Dyfed-Powys Police is looking for a woman who it believes the driver dropped off in Pontyberem shortly before the crash.

Mr Morgan-Salmon's sister, Suzanne Stack, said: "As a family, we are devastated by the tragic circumstances leading to Peter's death.

"Peter was a kind and generous man, who was loved by his family, friends and was well known throughout his community.

"Peter served in the British Army and for the past 25 years drove taxis. He was a talented artist and enjoyed making beautiful sculptures."