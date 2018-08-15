Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Aaron Thomas had been raising three children together with fiancée Sallyann Evans

A young father died after taking eight lines of cocaine on a night out, an inquest heard.

Aaron Thomas, aged 24, proposed to partner Sallyann Evans, 29, on Boxing Day last year after learning she was pregnant.

But less than three weeks later, he collapsed after taking the class A drug on a night out with a friend.

He was pronounced dead at Morriston Hospital in Swansea in the early hours of 12 January.

A pathologist's report said Mr Thomas had double the toxic level of cocaine in his system when he died.

Coroner Colin Phillips recorded a conclusion of death by misadventure.

Factory worker Mr Thomas had been raising three children from previous relationships with midwife Ms Evans at their home in Swansea.

His fiancée told the inquest: "He would do anything for us.

"We were looking forward to a life together. I can't believe life can be so cruel."