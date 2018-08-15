Image caption Emergency services are at the scene and treating the injured

Six people have been injured after being knocked to the ground by a loose horse at the Pembrokeshire County Show.

Medics are attending to people injured by the horse, which an eyewitness said went on a "rampage" on the main thoroughfare at the show in Withybush, near Haverfordwest.

Jonathan Twigg, who was at the scene, said the horse had "bolted up the avenue through the crowds".

The Air Ambulance is at the scene along with police and ambulances.

Parts of the showground have been closed off as a result of the incident.

Mr Twigg said: "A horse, presumably a show jumping horse seemed to break free from the area it was being held and just went on a rampage.

"It bolted up the avenue through the crowds here and took maybe a dozen people out on the way as it just ran straight into them.

"There are several people now being treated by medics, some were still scattered on the ground with what seemed to be head injuries.

"An air ambulance landed here about 10 minutes ago and there are a few people being treated with oxygen masks."

It is understood the horse has been captured.

One eye witness who did not want to be named said: "I heard a steward running past me shouting.

"The horse was out of control, jumped out of the ring, through the crowd and in between some of the stands.

Image caption Medics are attending to the injured at the scene

"Air Ambulance have just arrived, and there are around eight people on the floor.

"I've been showing horses for 35 years, and I've never seen anything like this before. Everyone's in shock."

Another eyewitness said he is "surprised more people aren't hurt".

"The huge horse ran through a really crowded part of the show, and hit six people.

"It was a showjumping horse, it ran through right past were I was standing. It was quite scary."

A statement by the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society said: "We can confirm that there has been an incident at the Pembrokeshire County Show today. We are currently working with all the emergency services who are dealing with the situation.

"Six casualties are being assessed by Welsh Ambulance Services."