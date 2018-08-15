Image copyright Betty Longbottom/Geograph Image caption Venue Cymru is on Llandudno's seafront

Plans for a £3m revamp of a theatre have been approved, with a council set to fund half of the project.

Conwy Council will match £1.5m provided by the European Union and Welsh Government for work on Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

Work is due to start next month and be completed in summer 2019.

The council was the first in England and Wales to introduce four-weekly bin collections and also increased council tax by 5% this year.

In a report to cabinet, officers recommended the expenditure and said the investment would boost tourism and protect jobs.

The authority has earmarked a spend of £1m in the current financial year and a further £481,938 in the next financial year.

Tourism boost

Walls will be removed in the entrance foyer and new ground-floor "curtain glazing" and entrance doors form part of the plans.

A new dance studio and conference room are also included.

The cabinet report said: "Tourism is a significant sector of the local economy, indirectly accounting for over 12,000 jobs in Conwy county, which is 30% of the total jobs available.

"Tourism brings in £740m to the local economy each year, and the improvements to Venue Cymru can only enhance activity within the sector."