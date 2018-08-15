Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption David Hayes was arrested in Spain

A man arrested in Spain on a European warrant in connection with child sex offences has appeared in court in Wales.

David Hayes, 39, from Anglesey, appeared before a judge at Mold Crown Court in Flintshire on Wednesday.

No charges were put to Mr Hayes during the hearing.

Mr Hayes, who was arrested in Granada in July, was remanded into custody and a provisional date for his trial was set for 11 February next year.