Image caption The crash happened near the junction between Richmond Road, Crwys Road, Albany Road and City Road

A 26-year-old man has been charged with drink driving following a three-car crash which left five people injured.

A woman had to be cut out of a vehicle with hydraulic cutting equipment following the collision in the Roath area of Cardiff at about 19:00 BST on Tuesday.

Four others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police said a man had been arrested and charged with drink driving and driving without due care and attention.

The man, from Cardiff, will appear before the city's magistrates' court on 5 September.