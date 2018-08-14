Image caption The crash happened near where Richmond Road meets Crwys Road, Albany Road and City Road

Five people have been injured in a three-car crash in the Roath area of Cardiff.

A woman had to be cut out of a vehicle with hydraulic cutting equipment while four others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash happened at about 19:00 BST near the junction between Richmond Road, Crwys Road, Albany Road and City Road.

Richmond Road remains closed off with emergency services at the scene.