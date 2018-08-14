Image copyright Google Image caption The A48 closure affects "the very busy dual carriageway" between Swansea and Carmarthen

The main road between south and west Wales is closed in both directions after a three-vehicle crash.

The A48 between Cross Hands and Foelgastell in Carmarthenshire will be shut until at least 10:00 BST as Dyfed-Powys Police investigate the incident.

The crash happened at about 01:20 near the National Botanic Gardens and police have said "minor injuries have been sustained by some of those involved".

Motorists are advised to divert through Tumble and on the A467 and B4310.

The closure affects "the very busy dual carriageway" between Swansea and Carmarthen, the force added.