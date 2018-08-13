Image caption Betty Gray was chosen to carry the Olympic torch ahead of the games in London in 2012

Veteran table tennis champion Betty Gray, who had been involved in the sport for more than 70 years, has died aged 96.

She was the oldest bearer of the 2012 Olympic torch and received an MBE in 2001.

The president of Table Tennis Wales, she had played since 1945 at the Penlan club in Swansea and represented Wales more than 250 times.

Paying tribute to her, the organisation said: "What a warrior."

On its website, it said: "Betty has been involved with table tennis in Wales for most of her life, giving so much to so many.

"Over the years there have been so many players who have emerged through the Swansea region, via the club in Penlan, which Betty was so instrumental in running.

"As a player, Betty was such a ferocious opponent who never gave up, winning titles well into her 80s."

It added that she would be "remembered forever".