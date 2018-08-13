Three-car crash on M4 at Cardiff causes rush hour congestion
- 13 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A three-car crash on the M4 near Cardiff in rush hour closed two out of the three lanes westbound, causing miles of tailbacks.
The crash happened near Junction 32 for Coryton, leaving one car facing the wrong way.
The cars involved have been moved onto the hard shoulder and the lanes reopened just after 17:30 BST.
Traffic is still moving slowly, with congestion stretching back about seven miles (11km) to Junction 29.