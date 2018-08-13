A three-car crash on the M4 near Cardiff in rush hour closed two out of the three lanes westbound, causing miles of tailbacks.

The crash happened near Junction 32 for Coryton, leaving one car facing the wrong way.

The cars involved have been moved onto the hard shoulder and the lanes reopened just after 17:30 BST.

Traffic is still moving slowly, with congestion stretching back about seven miles (11km) to Junction 29.