Unemployment in Wales falls slightly to 4.3%
Unemployment has fallen further in both Wales and the UK, according to the latest figures.
In Wales the jobless rate among working age adults between April and June was 4.3%, higher than the UK rate of 4%.
Last month's figures from the Office for National Statistics, which covered the period from March to May, were 4.5% for Wales and 4.2% for the UK.
Wales still has one of the lowest proportions of 16 to 64-year-olds in employment in the UK.
Only Northern Ireland, Yorkshire and Humber and the North East of England have lower levels.