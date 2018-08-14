Image copyright PA

Unemployment has fallen further in both Wales and the UK, according to the latest figures.

In Wales the jobless rate among working age adults between April and June was 4.3%, higher than the UK rate of 4%.

Last month's figures from the Office for National Statistics, which covered the period from March to May, were 4.5% for Wales and 4.2% for the UK.

Wales still has one of the lowest proportions of 16 to 64-year-olds in employment in the UK.

Only Northern Ireland, Yorkshire and Humber and the North East of England have lower levels.