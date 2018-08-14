Image copyright Ian Williams/ Riley Sports Photography Image caption Wales international Steff Evans and new Scottish signing Sam Hidalgo-Clyne model the kit in Aberystwyth

The Scarlets rugby team has unveiled its new away kit - inspired by the history of Ceredigion.

It is the first region to wear the crests of the three counties it represents on its shirts and plans to roll out kits for each one.

For the 2018-19 season, stars such as Jonathan Davies and Leigh Halfpenny will wear an away kit focusing on the colours and heritage of Ceredigion.

It features a golden Lion and the coat of arms of Gwaithfoed.

There are also images of a herring and wheatsheaf to represent the county's fishing and agricultural industries.

Away kits for the Llanelli-based region will also focus on Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire in the coming seasons.

A club statement said the aim was to get more people involved in rugby across the region.