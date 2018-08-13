A 25-year-old man has appeared in court accused of carrying out a knife attack at a restaurant.

The man, from Llandudno, is charged with wounding Gareth Edwards, and two counts of possessing a knife in a public place.

Mr Edwards is in hospital after suffering serious injuries at Hickory's Smokehouse in Rhos-on-Sea on Friday.

District judge Gwyn Jones, sitting at Llandudno Magistrates' Court, remanded the man in custody.

He is due to appear Caernarfon Crown Court on 10 September.