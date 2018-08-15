Image caption Roath Park lake in Cardiff is closed due to a blue green algae bloom.

The recent hot weather has sped up growth of blue-green algae in lakes across Wales.

The algae has recently bloomed in Llyn Pencarreg near Llanybydder, Carmarthenshire, Fagal Lane Quarry in Flintshire, North Dock in Llanelli, Tremains Wood near Brackla in Bridgend county and Roath Park in Cardiff.

But why are they a problem?

Blue-green algae are toxic and can cause illness in humans and even lead to death in animals.

Varying types of them are present in rivers and lakes and are a natural part of the water cycle - but in the right conditions they can bloom into a green colour.

There are a number of factors that lead to a bloom, including the level of nutrients in the water, temperature and the amount of rain.

Dr Mike Bowes, from the Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, said: "They flourish in hot weather and dry conditions which speeds up growth.

"Most problems in Wales will be found in lakes and ponds as the flow is generally sufficient in most rivers in Wales to prevent algae building up in large numbers.

"Blue-green algae are potentially fatal to animals. They produce toxins that can cause damage to the liver or nervous system."

According to Natural Resources Wales, it is very hard to predict when they will bloom and there are no quick solutions for blue-green algae once it appears in a lake or pond.

Image caption Blue-green algae can be fatal to pets

What can happen?

Public Health Wales says side effects of coming into contact with the toxins include:

Skin rashes

Nausea

Vomiting

Stomach pains

Fever

Headaches

In rare cases, the algae can cause liver and brain damage.

Public Health Wales says anyone who has come into contact with the algae should shower with fresh water immediately.

Image caption Signs were put up around Roath Park Lake warning the public of the dangers

Blue-green algae causes the biggest problems for animals such as dogs.

The RSPCA said: "Exposure to these toxins can cause serious health problems for dogs and can even prove fatal.

"We'd urge dog walkers and owners to keep their pets away from any body of water that you suspect may contain blue-green algae. Don't let them paddle or swim in the water and don't let them drink from it.

"If you are concerned your dog may have been exposed to blue-green algae or your dog is vomiting, disorientated, excessively drooling, having difficulty breathing, suffering diarrhoea, collapses or suffers seizures, please contact a vet immediately."