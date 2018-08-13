Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Forensics officers entering the flat where David Gaut's body was found

Three men have appeared in crown court charged with the murder of convicted child killer David Gaut.

The 54-year-old was found dead at his home in Elliots Town in New Tredegar, Caerphilly county, on 4 August.

Darren Evesham, 47, and Ieuan Harley, 23 were in the dock at Cardiff Crown Court while David Osbourne, 51, attended via videolink.

The court heard investigations continue and a further hearing was set for 8 November ahead of a January trial.

Image copyright Wales News Service via Media Wales Image caption Chi Ming Shek, who was also known as Marky, was murdered in 1985

Gaut was convicted of murdering a 17-month-old boy in Caerphilly in 1985, when he was 20.

He was jailed for life and was released on parole in November 2017.