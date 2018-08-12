People are being urged not to contact the police unless it is an emergency after a power cut.

North Wales Police asked the public not to make non-urgent calls after a power outage at one of its sites in St Asaph, Denbighshire.

Sup Int Paul Joyce said the force was prepared for events like this and plans had been activated to keep disruption to a minimum.

Engineers are on their way to the site to try to fix the problem.

It comes after the force urged the public not to contact them on Saturday night unless "necessary" as it dealt with "exceptional demand" on its services.